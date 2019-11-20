Knight volleyball players make conference honors

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports



The Camden Conference has announced its 2019 conference selections for the volleyball season. The top four teams in the south portion of the conference all had three players make the all-conference team.

The Minneota Vikings, Lakeview Lakers, Canby Lancers and the Lady Knights saw three of their top players selected. Kylea Baartman, Kalleigh Carr and Haley Muenchow were the RTR selections.

