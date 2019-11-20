NDSU representative to visit RTR
November 20, 2019
A representative from the Office of Admission at North Dakota State University is scheduled to visit an area high school in Tyler, Minnesota.
The representative is set to meet with students at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School on Monday, Dec. 2, at 9:15 a.m.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
