Pool raises funds…deliciously



Waffle-lovers of all ages were at Sunday’s Tyler Swimming Pool Fundraiser. The waffles and sausages were prepared by Dad’s Belgian Waffles of St. Cloud. Tyler Pool Manager Neil Witte reported that, after expenses, a total of around $3,000 was raised. “We would like to thank everyone for their generous donations,” Witte said. “People can still give tax deductible donations toward the pool with checks made out to the Tyler Area Foundation. We have now taken in around $35,000. Our overall goal is $45,000. Again, thanks to everyone in their donations and volunteer help to make this happen.”

Filed under Community