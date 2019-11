RTR football, cheer team awards night held Wednesday

Photo courtesy of Julie Jorgensen

The 2019 RTR Cheer Team— from left to right in front are Melissa Barber, Brynn Peterson and Ellie Frahm; in back are Coach Sandy Carpenter, Jacey Jorgensen, Trinity Hagen, Emma Althoff, Calin Kor and Kara Jorgensen.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The awards banquet for RTR football and cheer team was held last Wednesday evening in the high school cafeteria.

RTR sophomore Kara Jorgensen was the Spirit of a Knight Award win­ner for Sandy Carpenter’s squad. The award rec­ognizes the cheer team member who best exem­plified excellence in both cheerleading skill and in personal character. Letter winners for 2019 were Jorgensen, junior Emma Althoff, 8th grader Melissa Barber, freshman Ellie Frahm, junior Trinity Hagen, freshman Jacey Jorgensen and freshman Brynn Peterson.

Photo courtesy of Jessie Wichmann

RTR Football letter winners, pictured left to right in front, are Collin Johnson, Jaden Borman, Chris Cauwels, Connor Kremin, Payton Swanson, Caleb Witte and Darrick Baartman; in back are Jonah Christensen, Cade Jorgensen, Dalton Muecke, Aiden Wichmann, Corbyn Sitzmann, Kyle Fischer, Lane Thomas, Payton Hess and Hayden Gravley. Not pictured are Tim Gilmore, Dylan Anderson and Logan Lamote.