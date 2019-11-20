RTR girls gear up for the hoopster season
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls have been practicing over two weeks to get ready for the opening game of the 2019-20 basketball season. Head Coach Steve Krause and his two assistants, Coach Mikkelsen and Coach Hesse, have been getting the girls into basketball shape. Yes, I attended a practice and there are many prospects out for the season.
Lost to graduation are Brooke Thomsen, Jonni Biren and Maddi Muenchow. All of these girls started at one time or another last year. Thomsen was the leading scorer for the team last year.
Returning are three starters who did most of the starting last year. Haley Muenchow, Kalleigh Carr and Shawna Thomsen would be those players. Skylar Borresen, Maddi Wendland and Allie Christianson also saw some varsity playing time last year.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
