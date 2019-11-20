RTR School Board hears audit report



RTR Student Council representatives Ashley Owen (left) and Madison Witte updated the board on activities at the high school.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board heard the audit report from Matt Taubert of Meulebroeck, Taubert & Co. of Pipestone. Board member Craig Hess was absent from the meeting. The report goes through the end of the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.

“It is an unqualified opinion, which is exactly what you are shooting for,” Taubert told the board. “It is the highest opinion we can render on the financial report.”

Among the data in the report was the fact that the final payment to the Southwest Educational Cooperative (SWEC) was made as part of the agreement to be removed from the co-op. The total of the final payment was $142,974.

