Rutz signs letter of intent to MSU



Ali Rutz (center) with parents Steve and Karie.

By Mark Wilmes

Ali Rutz, granddaughter of Jim and Joyce Jensen of Tyler, has signed on to be part of the women’s soccer team at Minnesota State University next fall. Ali is the daughter of Tyler native Karie Rutz and husband Steve of North Mankato.

Rutz is a four-year starter and four-year letter winner for the Mankato West Scarlets…

