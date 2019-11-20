“Stories Under the Big Top”
November 20, 2019
Filed under Community, School
The Lake Benton Opera House Children’s Theater presented two performances of “Stories Under the Big Top” by area fourth-sixth graders. Pictured seated, from left, are Jack Rybinski, Izzy Bakker, Kendra Gleis, Jenaya Drietz, Everett Erb, Hannah Dagel, Sydney Nibbe and Willow Hoff. In back are Sophie Peterson, Breanna Drietz, Anna Drietz, Wyatt Osland, Director Crystal Enga and Aliyah Drietz.
