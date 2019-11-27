Area students in SMSU’s “The 1940s Radio Hour”

Just in time for the holi­days, SMSU Theatre pres­ents “The 1940’s Radio Hour” by Walton Jones, with music by various composers. The show transports the audience to December 1942 as radio station WOV broadcasts its holiday variety show. The performance features live sound effects, humor­ous 1940s radio ads, and classic songs such as “Blue Moon,” “Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” with music provided by the SMSU Jazz Ensemble.

Performances are Dec. 12 through 15 at 7:30 p.m. each night, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.