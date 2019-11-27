Avera Hospice and Hartquist Funeral Home to join for Service of Remembrance
November 27, 2019
Pictured from left to right are Hartquist Funeral Home Director Greta Parker, Avera Patient Care Coordinator Melissa Maranell and Avera Clinical Coordinator RN Danielle Brandt.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
A holiday tradition that goes back many years for Avera and for Hartquist Funeral Home will join forces this year for a joint Service of Remembrance event on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
“We decided to do something a little different this year with our hospice memorial service,” said Avera Patient Care Coordinator Melissa Maranell. “We are excited to be pairing with the Hartquist Funeral Home and make it more of a community event…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
