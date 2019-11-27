Christmas for Kids looks for donations



Pictured from left are Trinity Bloom, Elena Brandt and Addi Serreyn, hoping to help out children in need with some new books.

By Mark Wilmes

Three 7th graders at RTR Middle School have decided to do what they can to help out less fortunate children this holiday season. Trinity Bloom, daughter of LaTessa Laney and Tim Bloom, Elena Brandt, daughter of Dean and Danielle Brandt, and Addi Serreyn, daughter of Wade and Becky Serreyn, have put together an FCCLA project they are calling Christmas for Kids.

“We’ll be putting boxes for books at the banks in Russell, Tyler and Ruthton and at the high school and middle school,” Bloom said. “People can drop off brand new books or money in those boxes so that we can wrap them up and give them to kids in hospitals for Christmas.”

