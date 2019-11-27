Heibult announces retirement after 23 years of service to SWWC



Kim Heibult recently announced that she is retiring the end of this month.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Elementary School and RTR Schools will say goodbye to a friendly face this month. Kim Heibult, a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA/L) contracted through the Southwest West Central Service Cooperative (SWWC), announced that she will retire at the end of November. Heibult has worked as a COTA/L with SWWC for more than 23 years, serving area school districts, including Lake Benton and RTR.

Heibult is a Windom native. She attended school in Duluth to earn her certification as an Occupational Therapy Assistant, then attended school in Minneapolis for her Certified Medical Assistant Licensure. She and her husband Dan have an adult daughter. She and Dan live in Tyler.

