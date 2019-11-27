Marshall Independent all-area football teams are announced

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The all-area football teams have been an­nounced by the Marshall Independent. Eleven differ­ent schools have players listed on the area teams. There are 11 players on each of the first, second and honorable mention teams.

Payton Hess of the RTR Football Knights, who led his team to a very impres­sive 6-4 record and a win in the postseason, was named to the First Team. Payton was the top QB in passing yards for the season with 1,558 yards among the 10 QBs on the leaderboard…

