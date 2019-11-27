Payton Hess named MVP and Offensive Back of Year
November 27, 2019
RTR Knight quarterback Payton Hess was named MVP of the sub-district, as well as Offensive Back of the Year.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The list of all-subdistrict teams in football have been announced for the 2019 season. The list includes players from both the west and east districts.
The RTR Football Knights have five players listed for the west subdistrict. Payton Hess, Collin Johnson, Kyle Fischer and Cade Jorgensen, the four seniors on the RTR squad, were all named to the team. Tim Gilmore, a junior, was also named to the team….
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login