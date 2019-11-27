Payton Hess named MVP and Offensive Back of Year



RTR Knight quarterback Payton Hess was named MVP of the sub-district, as well as Offensive Back of the Year.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The list of all-subdistrict teams in football have been announced for the 2019 season. The list includes players from both the west and east districts.

The RTR Football Knights have five players listed for the west subdistrict. Pay­ton Hess, Collin Johnson, Kyle Fischer and Cade Jor­gensen, the four seniors on the RTR squad, were all named to the team. Tim Gilmore, a junior, was also named to the team….

