RTR Knights boys will work to win some games



Payton Hess (left) and Myles Williams will be returning from last year’s Knights basketball team.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys will find the upcoming basketball season challenging as over 80% of the scoring from last year has disappeared due to graduation. Head Coach Ted Kern and his valuable assistants, coach­es Gravley and Wabeke, will have 28 prospects to look at in finding the right combination which could produce some points.

Lost to graduation are the Hansens, Carter and Cooper, Jared Hauswedell, Jack Kerr, Brett Kelley and Tucker Baune. These boys were part of a three-year success that produced over 20 wins each year. There was even one of those years that produced over 30 wins.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.