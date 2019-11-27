Small Town Saturday
November 27, 2019
Fun for all ages is planned for Nov. 30 from 10:00-2:00 as Small Town Saturday returns to downtown Tyler.
By Mark Wilmes
and Shelly Finzen
The third annual Small Town Saturday arrives this weekend in Tyler. The event replaced Browser Night in 2017 and will feature a host of activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Many of the downtown businesses will be open with specials, goodies and refreshments (see the ads in this week’s paper).
Santa Claus is rumored to be making a return appearance at The Rock from 10 a.m. to noon, with Mrs. Claus and a posse of elves in tow. Also on site will be games and crafts for kids and refreshments for all ages.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
