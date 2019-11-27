Snowmobile training Dec. 15 in Lake Benton

Snowmobile training will be Dec. 15 at the Chalet at Hole-in-the-Mountain Park in Lake Benton. Class will begin at 12 p.m. and conclude around 5 p.m. Participants must be 11 years of age before Dec. 15 in order to be eligible to take this class. Students must complete the online course before Dec. 15 and bring the printed voucher showing completion to the field day.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.