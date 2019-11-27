Worth receives appointment to Governor’s Council on Biofuels
November 27, 2019
Governor Tim Walz, Chair of the National Governors’ Biofuels Coalition, and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the following appointments to the Governor’s Council on Biofuels. Walz recently established the Governor’s Council on Biofuels by Executive Order 19-35 to recommend proposals to foster growth in the biofuels industry and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“It is my honor to appoint leaders in agriculture from across the state to the Governor’s Council on Biofuels,” said Governor Walz…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |
