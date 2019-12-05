City council approves levy, discusses burn site



Lyle Lamote of Lamote Tree Service spoke to the council about reconsidering the closure of the burn site for the winter.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Lyle Lamote of Lamote Tree Service was on hand at Monday evening’s regular meeting of the Tyler City Council to ask that the decision to close the burn site for the winter be revisited. In the past, a $50 fee allowed tree removal businesses the privilege of getting a key to use outside of city office hours to access the burn site.

“I just wanted to voice my concerns,” Lamote told the council. “It is a benefit to the people of Tyler. For instance, last weekend we dodged an ice storm. Where would those branches have gone?”

Mayor Joan Jagt explained that the city crew had requested the change in policy…

