Only in a Small Town
December 5, 2019
The third annual Small Town Saturday event was held in Tyler on Saturday. Many braved rain, ice and snow to attend the event. Santa and Mrs. Claus appeared with their crew at The Rock and many of the businesses gave away treats and refreshments as well as special prices on many items.
For more photos, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
