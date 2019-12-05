Opera House celebrates Christmas through local performers on Saturday



Over 40 area performers will present the 23rd annual Opera House Christmas Show on Saturday. Among the performers will be (clockwise from top left) Ellie Frahm of Tyler, Tom Schmitt of Porter, Sarah Engels of Ivanhoe, Graham Dinnel of Lake Benton with Dajza Gilmore of Tyler, Eric Fish of Lake Benton and Robyn Condelli of Marshall.

By Mark Wilmes

Around 50 performers and crew from throughout the area will present the 23rd annual Opera House Christmas Show on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets are $11 for general admission seats available at the door. The show will feature solos, duets and group numbers of a variety holiday favorites.

Each year, scores of past Opera House performers from various past shows gather to close out the Opera House schedule with this holiday production…

