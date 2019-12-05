RTR girls get season started early against the Patriots



Allie Christianson puts up a shot during last week’s season opener for the RTR Knights.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls played the HBC Patriots last Mon­day, a day early because of pending snow. The Patri­ots had a great year last year, losing in the finals of the section to the Min­neota Vikings, a team that won the state champion­ship a week later.

The Patriots will be a very good squad again this year as they would win their second straight game of the new year with a sound 66-41 victory over the Lady Knights.

Haley Muenchow of the Lady Knights got the first points of the new season as her basket gave the team a quick 2-0 advan­tage…

