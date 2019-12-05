RTR girls get season started early against the Patriots
December 5, 2019
Allie Christianson puts up a shot during last week’s season opener for the RTR Knights.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls played the HBC Patriots last Monday, a day early because of pending snow. The Patriots had a great year last year, losing in the finals of the section to the Minneota Vikings, a team that won the state championship a week later.
The Patriots will be a very good squad again this year as they would win their second straight game of the new year with a sound 66-41 victory over the Lady Knights.
Haley Muenchow of the Lady Knights got the first points of the new season as her basket gave the team a quick 2-0 advantage…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
