RTR Middle School boys start season



Ron Ries is pictured with the seventh and eighth grade basketball squads.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Middle School seventh and eighth graders played MCC last Monday in the opening games of their season. The coaches of the two teams are Trent Griesse and Tony Dybdahl, respectively.

The coaches are not lacking numbers this year, as there are eight players out in seventh grade and a whopping 15 candidates trying their skills in eighth grade. Both coaches are trying to get the boys to play like they might have to play when they reach the high school level of basket­ball. In other words, they are pressing full court and running whenever the op­portunity presents itself. They do not shy away from shooting. Every chance they get, they will launch from anywhere on the floor.

