RTR Middle School presents annual Fall/Winter Concert

December 5, 2019

ms 6th choir drummer boy DSC_4677
Accompanying the sixth grade choir on guitars are Natalie Nielsen, Brianna Pattison, Alex Nilles and Ben Guida.

ms girls adalia elena DSC_4701
Pictured on the right are Adalia Matzner on keyboard and Elena Brandt on bells as they accompany the girls choir on “Ding Dong! Merrily On High.”

For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Community, School |