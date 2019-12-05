RTR Middle School presents annual Fall/Winter Concert
December 5, 2019
Accompanying the sixth grade choir on guitars are Natalie Nielsen, Brianna Pattison, Alex Nilles and Ben Guida.
Pictured on the right are Adalia Matzner on keyboard and Elena Brandt on bells as they accompany the girls choir on “Ding Dong! Merrily On High.”
For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login