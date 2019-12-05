Selecting and caring for your Christmas Tree

By Melinda Myers

The holiday tree is the center of many family celebrations. Ornaments collected over the years decorate the boughs while brightly wrapped gifts are carefully placed under­neath.

But the hunt for the per­fect tree can be an impor­tant part of the tradition. Many try to find the right size and shape for the space allotted, a fragrance the whole family prefers and good needle retention for long lasting beauty. Load the family into the car or walk to the corner Christmas tree lot and let the hunt begin.

