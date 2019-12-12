A helping hand for the holidays
December 12, 2019
Filed under Community, School |
RTR Honor Society students used money raised through their Christmas is for Sharing project to shop for two local families this year. Pictured seated, from left, are Maddison Wendland, Rylie Hess, Raelee Moat, Rhaegyn Petersen, Mallory Moat and Abby Moat. Kneeling behind them are Jordyn Buchert, Shawna Thomsen, McKinley Schreurs, Kalleigh Carr and Skylar Borresen; and in back are Advisor Alissa Moat, Payton Hess, Cody Gifford, Grace Klumper, Haley Muenchow, Allie Christianson, Ashley Owen, Collin Johnson and Kyle Fischer.
