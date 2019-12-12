Baartman and Muenchow honored
December 12, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Marshall Independent has announced its volleyball squad for the past fall season. There were six players on both the first and second team, while 12 players made the honorable mention list.
Kylea Baartman, a senior for the Lady Knights, made the second team with her play this past season… Haley Muenchow, a junior, made the honorable mention list with her play this year…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
