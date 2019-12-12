Knights fall to HBC Patriots 69-49 in opener

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Boys Basket­ball Team played the HBC Patriots last Monday in non-conference action. The Patriots used their inside size throughout the game and gradually pulled away for a 69-49 victory. The Knights used differ­ent combinations of play­ers throughout the game and played hard. Howev­er, when the final buzzer sounded, the Patriots were the team with more smiles on their faces.

The first nine min­utes of play saw a very close game. The Knights hit some bombs to keep it close…

