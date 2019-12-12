Knights fall to HBC Patriots 69-49 in opener
December 12, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Boys Basketball Team played the HBC Patriots last Monday in non-conference action. The Patriots used their inside size throughout the game and gradually pulled away for a 69-49 victory. The Knights used different combinations of players throughout the game and played hard. However, when the final buzzer sounded, the Patriots were the team with more smiles on their faces.
The first nine minutes of play saw a very close game. The Knights hit some bombs to keep it close…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
