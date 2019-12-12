Lady Knights suffer tough loss to YME by 56-49 score



Shawna Thomsen puts up a shot in traffic during Thursday’s game against the Sting.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights con­tinued to suffer a rough time making baskets as they would be on the short end of a Camden Confer­ence game against the YME Sting last Thursday in Ty­ler. The Knights did over­come a seven-point deficit at the break, but at the end the Sting used the 3-point shot to win the game.

The Sting outscored the Lady Knights 15 to 10 the first quarter of the game and continued to score in the second quarter as the halftime score was 28-21 for the visiting team from Granite Falls.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.