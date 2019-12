Pastor Gena Maria Koeberl of Tyler

Pastor Gena Maria Koeberl of Tyler, Gwendolyn Serreyn of Russell, Julia Nilles of Tyler, and Graham Dinnel of Lake Benton with Dajza Gilmore of Tyler were among the 45 performers at Saturday’s Opera House Christmas Show.

For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Julia Nilles of Tyler