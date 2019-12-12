School building site manager charged with monitoring every aspect of the process



Site Manager Michael Beach talking with Nycole Nibbe of A&C Excavation.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



It would be easy enough, considering the time of the year, to have a serious case of mistaken identity around town these days. Given his gray whiskers and fairly jolly laugh, Michael Beach—in spite of that bright yellow safety vest and hard hat—could be mistaken for a much more famous gentleman. The only present Mr. Beach is helping deliver to Tyler over the next couple of years is a new school building.

Beach is the Site Construction Manager for R.A. Morton Construction Managers of St. Cloud. Work has begun along County Road 8 on the west side of Tyler. He said the company is currently working with a partial permit from the State of Minnesota and after questions are answered in response to the original submission the full permit will follow. Beach has been doing this job for over 25 years.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.