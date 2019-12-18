RTR school board holds Truth in Taxation hearing

December 18, 2019

From left— Ron Skjong, Janet Bush and City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune spoke about the Safe, Walkable Tyler Task Force.

By Mark Wilmes
Business Manager Lisa Rademacher spoke as part of the Truth in Taxa­tion hearing. Rademacher explained how the debt service on the new facil­ity affected the levy distri­bution for the next fiscal year compared to the last one. The debt service ad­dition of $2,448,076.26 ac­counted for the bulk of the increase of 405%. There were modest increases also to the general fund of $29,476.46 and com­munity service fund of $29,956.99. Including the new facility debt service will be set at $3,126,435.55, a decrease of around $480 from the preliminary levy set earlier this year. The board unanimously ap­proved the final levy with a 5-0 vote. Board members Peggy Dunblazier and John Bloom were not present at the meeting.

