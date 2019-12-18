RTR school board holds Truth in Taxation hearing
From left— Ron Skjong, Janet Bush and City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune spoke about the Safe, Walkable Tyler Task Force.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Business Manager Lisa Rademacher spoke as part of the Truth in Taxation hearing. Rademacher explained how the debt service on the new facility affected the levy distribution for the next fiscal year compared to the last one. The debt service addition of $2,448,076.26 accounted for the bulk of the increase of 405%. There were modest increases also to the general fund of $29,476.46 and community service fund of $29,956.99. Including the new facility debt service will be set at $3,126,435.55, a decrease of around $480 from the preliminary levy set earlier this year. The board unanimously approved the final levy with a 5-0 vote. Board members Peggy Dunblazier and John Bloom were not present at the meeting.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
