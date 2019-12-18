Basketball teams to raise money for cancer center
December 18, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
On Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton and Kerkhoven-Murdock- Sunburg basketball teams will team up for a fundraiser for the Avera Marshall Cancer Center. Part of the fundraiser is t-shirt sales that are available to order online by Dec. 22 at fridaynightfight19.itemorder.com/sale.
Supper will be offered on Jan. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. at the RTR High School cafeteria, serving BBQs, chips and a drink for a free-will donation. At 6 p.m. the RTR girls will face KMS on the court, followed by the RTR/KMS boys’ game. After the final game the donation presentation will be held with representatives from the Cancer Center.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
