Basketball teams to raise money for cancer center

By Mark Wilmes

On Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton and Kerkhoven-Murdock- Sunburg basketball teams will team up for a fund­raiser for the Avera Mar­shall Cancer Center. Part of the fundraiser is t-shirt sales that are available to order online by Dec. 22 at fridaynightfight19.ite­morder.com/sale.

Supper will be offered on Jan. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. at the RTR High School cafeteria, serving BBQs, chips and a drink for a free-will donation. At 6 p.m. the RTR girls will face KMS on the court, fol­lowed by the RTR/KMS boys’ game. After the fi­nal game the donation presentation will be held with representatives from the Cancer Center.

