Coffee House Concert to celebrate 4th day of Christmas
December 18, 2019
After a three-year break, the Tyler Arts Council is back with a Christmas Coffee House during the Christmas season. This year it will take place on the Fourth Day of Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First English Lutheran Church in Tyler.
The Coffee House will be a night of singing Christmas carols interspersed with Christmas stories told by Richard Siemers…
For the full story and photo, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
