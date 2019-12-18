Coffee House Concert to celebrate 4th day of Christmas

After a three-year break, the Tyler Arts Council is back with a Christmas Coffee House during the Christmas season. This year it will take place on the Fourth Day of Christ­mas, Saturday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First English Lutheran Church in Tyler.

The Coffee House will be a night of singing Christ­mas carols interspersed with Christmas stories told by Richard Siemers…

For the full story and photo, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.