Honoring a few hometown heroes



The RTR Middle School civics class taught by Jackie Hess recently chose Citizen Heroes from the communities of Russell, Tyler and Ruthton. The heroes were invited to class to be honored in a special program. Pictured clockwise from top left— Cassie Reese with her hero Rietz Hannemann; Avery Schreurs with hero Pat Thomas; Alyssa Rode with hero Pastor Wayde Kenneke; Brooke Sanderson with her dad, hero Tim Sanderson; Sean Griesse with hero Pastor Mike Nelson; Lydia Erb with hero Carol Kopel; Brooks Hess with his dad, hero Craig Hess; and Chase Christianson with his mom, hero Shawna Christianson.

Filed under Community, School