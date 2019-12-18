Knights run into trouble against Minneota Vikings

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Knight boys trav­eled to Minneota last Fri­day and found out that one Logan Sussner of the Vikings was a tough player to stop down low. Sussner scored 31 points in the game as the Knights fell to the Vikings by a score of 74 to 46.

Aiden Wichmann would hit a bucket to tie the game at 2, but that was the last time the game for the Knights looked good on the scoreboard. The Knights would only score 13 points the first half as the intermission score was 31-13 for the home team.

