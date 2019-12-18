Knights run into trouble against Minneota Vikings
December 18, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Knight boys traveled to Minneota last Friday and found out that one Logan Sussner of the Vikings was a tough player to stop down low. Sussner scored 31 points in the game as the Knights fell to the Vikings by a score of 74 to 46.
Aiden Wichmann would hit a bucket to tie the game at 2, but that was the last time the game for the Knights looked good on the scoreboard. The Knights would only score 13 points the first half as the intermission score was 31-13 for the home team.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login