Lady Knights find things tough in Tracy
December 18, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls played the TMB Panthers tough last Friday in Tracy, but in the end the Panthers won their second game of the year with a 56 to 47 victory.
The Panthers led at the break by a score of 34 to 29. The Lady Knights had many chances to cut their deficit by forcing turnovers, but as in past games, the ball just never found the bottom of the net. The Knights were only about 28% from the field, making 19 of 67 attempts.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
