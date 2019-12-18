Lady Knights find things tough in Tracy

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls played the TMB Panthers tough last Friday in Tracy, but in the end the Panthers won their second game of the year with a 56 to 47 vic­tory.

The Panthers led at the break by a score of 34 to 29. The Lady Knights had many chances to cut their deficit by forcing turn­overs, but as in past games, the ball just never found the bottom of the net. The Knights were only about 28% from the field, mak­ing 19 of 67 attempts.

