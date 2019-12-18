Lady Knights find things tough in Tracy

December 18, 2019

By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports

The RTR girls played the TMB Panthers tough last Friday in Tracy, but in the end the Panthers won their second game of the year with a 56 to 47 vic­tory.
The Panthers led at the break by a score of 34 to 29. The Lady Knights had many chances to cut their deficit by forcing turn­overs, but as in past games, the ball just never found the bottom of the net. The Knights were only about 28% from the field, mak­ing 19 of 67 attempts.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under School, Sports |