Middle school girls have fun against Marshall Tigers



Ron Ries, center front, went to the middle school last week to watch the girls play.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Middle School girls played some basket­ball against the Marshall Tigers on Thursday. Both teams, the seventh and eighth graders, used a strong second half to de­feat the Tigers by scores of 22-18 and 34-28 respec­tively.

The seventh grade, coached by Ashlyn Wabeke and Katherine Ihnen, re­covered from a 12-14 defi­cit at the break to win their game by a score of 22-18.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.