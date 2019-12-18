Middle school girls have fun against Marshall Tigers
December 18, 2019
Ron Ries, center front, went to the middle school last week to watch the girls play.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Middle School girls played some basketball against the Marshall Tigers on Thursday. Both teams, the seventh and eighth graders, used a strong second half to defeat the Tigers by scores of 22-18 and 34-28 respectively.
The seventh grade, coached by Ashlyn Wabeke and Katherine Ihnen, recovered from a 12-14 deficit at the break to win their game by a score of 22-18.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login