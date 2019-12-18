Oct. 13, 1933 – Dec. 13, 2019

Ron Borchert, long-time area coach and teacher, passed away Friday, Dec. 13 at his home in Balaton in the care of his family and Prairie Home Hospice. Private fam­ily services will be held, with burial at Lakeside Cemetery in Balaton at a later date. On­line condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralser­vice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the fam­ily with arrangements. The family requests no flowers, but memorials may be made in Ron’s name to the Balaton Historical Society, Tracy Area Animal Rescue, or Prairie Home Hospice.

Ron was born Oct. 13, 1933 in Jordan to Wallace and Rose (Wirth) Borchert, the third of eight children. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. The family lived in Jordan until 1949, when they moved to Mankato. Ron graduated from Mankato High School in 1951 and immediately joined the U.S. Navy. He served his coun­try honorably as a yeoman aboard the U.S.S. Worcester during the Korean Conflict. Following his discharge, he enrolled in Mankato State University where he met his future wife, JoAnn Tenhoff. They were married Aug. 17, 1957 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Fairfax. After Ron’s college graduation in 1958, they were both offered teach­ing contracts in Balaton, the town they have called home for over 60 years. Ron spent his entire teaching/coaching career in Balaton and was well-liked and respected by all he came in contact with. Upon retirement, Ron contin­ued substitute teaching and for a 10-year period managed the Tracy Country Club. The Borcherts spent many win­ters in Arizona, where Ron could indulge in his favor­ite pastime, playing golf. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, volunteer work, all sports activities and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife of 62 years, JoAnn; his children—Steve (Wendy), his best friend and favorite golf­ing buddy, and their children Karissa, Mark, Ashley, Jeremy and Lauren; Rebecca (Gregg) Bakker and their children Isaac (Kirsti), Eve (Mike Boa­heng), Jacob (Stephanie), and Caleb (Rachel); and Sarah (Rob) Sloan and their children Ben and Brady; great-grand­children Ellis Flies, Lilli and Kelsi Bakker, Isabelle, Abigail, and Christopher Boaheng, and Malakai Bakker. He also leaves siblings Mildred Egan, Alan, Clayton (Mary), Dale, and Pam Brooks. In addition, he leaves sisters-in-law JoAnn and Alice Borchert, brother-in-law Chuck Tenhoff, spe­cial grandson Brady Flies, nephews, nieces, former stu­dents, players, colleagues and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by brothers Wallace and Curtis; brothers-in-law Jerry Brooks, Gene Tenhoff, and Alan Tenhoff; sisters-in-law Joan and JoAnn Borchert; and great-granddaughter Anni Bakker.

Blessed be his memory.