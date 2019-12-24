Knights play tough one against TMB but fall by 67-52 score
December 24, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The boys from RTR played the unbeaten TMB Panthers last Tuesday in Tyler. The Panthers had roared out of the box this season with a 7-0 record and scoring points at a high rate. On this night the Knights played a strong game through one half before falling victim to the Panthers.
The Panther inside game once again helped them against the smaller Knight team. The Panthers had a inside post player listed at 6’ 6” of height, weighing in at about 250 pounds. Yes, one Tony Nelson was a load for the Knights.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
