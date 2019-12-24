Knights play tough one against TMB but fall by 67-52 score

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The boys from RTR played the unbeaten TMB Panthers last Tuesday in Tyler. The Panthers had roared out of the box this season with a 7-0 record and scoring points at a high rate. On this night the Knights played a strong game through one half be­fore falling victim to the Panthers.

The Panther inside game once again helped them against the smaller Knight team. The Panthers had a inside post player listed at 6’ 6” of height, weighing in at about 250 pounds. Yes, one Tony Nelson was a load for the Knights.

