Lady Knights get first win with 67-32 game against Dutchmen



Haley Muenhow shoots over an Edgerton player during last week’s home win.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights of RTR ended their losing streak with a non-conference vic­tory over the Edgerton Fly­ing Dutchmen last Monday in Tyler. The win snapped a six-game losing streak to start the season.

Five different girls scored points the first nine minutes of the game for the home team Knights as they would have a lead of eight points with the score being 18-10. The Flying Dutch­men then hit two 3-point­ers to saw their deficit to four points when the score was now 22-18…

