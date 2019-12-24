Lady Knights get first win with 67-32 game against Dutchmen
December 24, 2019
Haley Muenhow shoots over an Edgerton player during last week’s home win.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Lady Knights of RTR ended their losing streak with a non-conference victory over the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen last Monday in Tyler. The win snapped a six-game losing streak to start the season.
Five different girls scored points the first nine minutes of the game for the home team Knights as they would have a lead of eight points with the score being 18-10. The Flying Dutchmen then hit two 3-pointers to saw their deficit to four points when the score was now 22-18…
