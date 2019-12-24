RTR FFA students celebrate kindness



Pictured above, from left: RTR FFA members McKenna Greenfield, Brenna Alexander, Casey Swanson, Cody Gifford, Madison Wells and Jaden Borman.

By Mark Wilmes

Students in the FFA program at RTR High School sponsored Christmas Kindness Week last week before leaving for their holiday break. The plan was set in motion with the hope of “getting us all in the spirit of giving.”

The announcements for the high school last week included the message that “kindness can be contagious and costs nothing. Please intentionally and thoughtfully search out ways to make the world better for those around you. Staff and students will be able to submit witnessed acts to Ms. Jen [Boersma] for simple recognition. Dare to be kind!”

The You Are Kind sign.