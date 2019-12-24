The 18 holes of Christmas



Above: Miller Legal employees Kathy Wilmes and Carrie Birath putting the finishing touches on an 18-hole mini golf course.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The employees at Miller Legal in Tyler had a Christmas party last Friday. Among the activities that were planned was an afternoon of mini golf. While that may happen at other companies throughout the world, most of them probably don’t have a course right in their own office.

Back in November, office manager Carrie Birath enlisted the help of co-worker Kathy Wilmes, and Carrie’s husband Ross and sons Aidan and Jacob, and set about constructing an 18-hole mini golf course in the “back office” of Miller Legal.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Photo by Kathy Wilmes

Carrie’s daughter Renly poses at the Island of Misfit Toys hole.