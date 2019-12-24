VSO reports increase in number of county veterans signed up



The Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force gave a presentation at the county board meeting. The presentation explained who the task force serves and what they do for the counties they serve. Members of the task force who were present were, from left, Chris Dybevick from Nobles County, Edison Dengler from Pipestone County, Mike Hamann from Pipestone County and Commander Chris Lewis from Murray County.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meet­ing on Tuesday, Dec. 17. All commissioners were pres­ent.

County VSO John Hov­land gave the board an up­date. According to Hovland, he continues to work with new veterans and veteran widows to get benefits set up for them. Since he began a year ago, he has helped 10 veterans become ser­vice-connected at various levels. He was recently told by the Lincoln County As­sessor’s office that more veterans have signed up for the tax exclusion in the last year than in the five years previous. The tax exclusion benefit is open to veterans who receive at least a 70% disability benefit.

