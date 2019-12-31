B team girls dump Lakeview Lakers by score of 51-28

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Coach Kent Mikkelsen used his various skills to guide his RTR B Team girls to an impressive win over the Lakers from Lakev­iew on Friday, the 20th of December. The team had a lead of 16 points at the break.

The young Lady Knights used the scoring of Casey Swanson and Ella Hesse to score 30 points in the first half of ball. Both girls scored seven points in the half. The Knight defense held the Lakers to only 14 points with the intermis­sion score being 30-14.

