KC Free Throw Competition to be held January 10 in Tyler

The annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition will be held in the Tyler gym at 4 p.m. on Jan. 10. All girls and boys, ages 9 through 14, are eligible to participate. A participant must be one of those ages on Jan. 1, 2020. He or she then will partici­pate in the age group of his or her age on Jan. 1…

