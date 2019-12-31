KC Free Throw Competition to be held January 10 in Tyler
December 31, 2019
The annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition will be held in the Tyler gym at 4 p.m. on Jan. 10. All girls and boys, ages 9 through 14, are eligible to participate. A participant must be one of those ages on Jan. 1, 2020. He or she then will participate in the age group of his or her age on Jan. 1…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login