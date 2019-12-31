School building walls are being created in South Dakota
December 31, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
RTR Superintendent David Marlette was among a group of four who made the trip to Iroquois, South Dakota recently. Iroquois is the home of Collins Precast, the company that won the bid to create the walls that will be installed for the new school building on the west side of Tyler.
“I had mentioned to the people at Collins Precast that I’d like to come out and view the process,” Marlette said in an interview last week. “I was looking to see what kind of quality we are getting. We spent a whole day out there and watched the whole process…
