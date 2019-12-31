Student voice representatives elected at Lake Area Tech

Students from Tyler and Russell elected

Lake Area Technical In­stitute has announced its Student Voice Represen­tatives for the 2019-20 school year. Student Voice provides an avenue for student input in campus policy and other processes by establishing open dia­logue between students and Lake Area Tech ad­ministration. Represent­ing the entire student body, members are elected by fellow students in each program and serve a one-year term, from October to May. Members of the Stu­dent Voice are committed to the positive academic, social, and ethical devel­opment of Lake Area Tech students.

