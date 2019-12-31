Student voice representatives elected at Lake Area Tech
December 31, 2019
Students from Tyler and Russell elected
Lake Area Technical Institute has announced its Student Voice Representatives for the 2019-20 school year. Student Voice provides an avenue for student input in campus policy and other processes by establishing open dialogue between students and Lake Area Tech administration. Representing the entire student body, members are elected by fellow students in each program and serve a one-year term, from October to May. Members of the Student Voice are committed to the positive academic, social, and ethical development of Lake Area Tech students.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
