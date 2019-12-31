Time to learn about your community club?

By Mark Wilmes

The 2019 Tyler Area Commu­nity Club annual meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 20 at noon at the Kronborg Inn, with annual kickoff being planned for March. The TACC board invites all area residents to come and see what the organization is all about.

2019 TACC President Rick Dubbeldee will be handing off his position to Hilary Thooft of Johnson Flower Box, with Mark Wilmes assuming the position of First Vice President…

