Toys distributed to 91 children



Pictured are a few of the foodshelf volunteers, from left, Cindy Livingston, Myron Knofczyski, Beverly Wilson and Barb Christions.

The Hendricks, Ivanhoe, Arco Area Foodshelf held their annual toy distribu­tion on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Bethany-Elim Lutheran Church in Ivanhoe.

They were able to pro­vide toys to 91 children from 34 families in Lincoln County this year…

For the full story and photo, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.