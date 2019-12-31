Toys distributed to 91 children
December 31, 2019
Pictured are a few of the foodshelf volunteers, from left, Cindy Livingston, Myron Knofczyski, Beverly Wilson and Barb Christions.
The Hendricks, Ivanhoe, Arco Area Foodshelf held their annual toy distribution on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Bethany-Elim Lutheran Church in Ivanhoe.
They were able to provide toys to 91 children from 34 families in Lincoln County this year…
Filed under Community |
